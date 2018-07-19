SALEM, Ore. — SALEM, Ore. – A 68-year-old man went underwater while swimming in the Willamette River near Salem Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t been found.

At around 4:15 p.m., family reported Leocadio Sendejas-Sanchez went under about 200 yards north of Wheatland Ferry. Sendejas-Sanchez, who was visiting family from California, attempted to swim across the Willamette River from the Yamhill County side to the Marion County side. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Marine patrol and dive and rescue teams from Yamhill County, Clackamas County and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are searching for Sendejas-Sanchez. Water visibility is very good and the water is low right now, deputies said.

