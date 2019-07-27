PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man drowned in the Columbia River near Kelly Point Park late Friday night, Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies said.

Members of the River Patrol responded to the scene just after 10 p.m. Friday night on reports of a swimmer who had gone under the water in the river.

About an hour later, they recovered a man's body from the river. It has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. No further details regarding the victim were released.

Kelley Point Park is in North Portland at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia Rivers and the Columbia Slough.

