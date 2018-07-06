LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team is in a standoff with an 18-year-old robbery suspect who may be armed and has barricaded himself inside a home, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Dylan Aseph, has a first-degree burglary warrant from Clackamas County and may be armed, police say.

Dylan Aseph (photo: Eric Patterson, KGW)

Neighbors say the suspect entered the home, which belongs to a couple he doesn't know. The couple were able to get out of the home safely.

The team has surrounded the home, located on East Pioneer Loop in La Center, and is trying to make contact with the suspect.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

