ESTACADA, Ore. — Crews rescued a woman who drove her SUV off a cliff and crashed down a ravine near Estacada on Monday night.

The driver, Kristin Ann Madden, called 911 after the crash around 11 p.m. She told a dispatcher she was in a ravine, but she did not know exactly where she was. She said she had just left the Eagle Creek Saloon.

Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies found tire tracks leaving the road near the intersection of Southeast Heiple Road and Samuels Road and spotted Madden’s Nissan Xterra at the bottom of a ravine.

Firefighters and medics responded to the area. Crews called in a rope rescue team to reach the SUV.

Rescuers pulled Madden out of the vehicle. Madden’s injuries were minor and she was able to walk, deputies said. Rescuers helped her reach the top of the cliff.

Medics took Madden to a hospital. She told investigators she drove off the road to avoid hitting a squirrel, deputies said.

Deputies cited Madden for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

