Investigators seek information about multiple fires in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators with Portland Fire and Rescue are seeking information about three fires in the Parkrose neighborhood of Northeast Portland Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
All occurred within just a few blocks.
The first fire broke out at 6:40 p.m. at a vacant house near Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Three hours later, at 9:40 p.m., there was a vehicle fire at the same location, according to Portland Fire.
At 3:20 Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant warehouse at Northeast 110th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, just two blocks away.
The Portland Fire and Rescue Investigations Unit is asking the public to help them investigate the fires. Anyone who has information, photos or video of the fires is asked to call the fire investigations information line at 503-823-3473.