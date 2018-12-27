PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing two cars and firing shots in a Southeast Portland neighborhood early Thursday morning.

No one was hurt.

According to police, three suspects in a stolen Volkswagen Passat arrived in the area of the 6500 block of Southeast 139th Avenue just before 6 a.m. and found an empty Volkswagen Beetle with the engine running. Police believe the owner was warming up the car.

One of the suspects got into the Beetle and drove off, but was confronted by a person who lives in the area a few blocks away.

The suspect left the car, fired a gun and ran away, police said.

Police have not located any of the suspects. They did not have any descriptions to provide to the public.

There were no reports of property damage.