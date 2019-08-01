Hillsboro police say two people managed to get away with cash after running over an ATM in a stolen tractor overnight Tuesday.

The tractor was stolen from Robinson Construction on Northeast Walker Road, according to police.

Police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank off Northwest Butler Road just after 2 a.m. They say the suspects ditched the tractor at the scene, and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspects then fled in a U-Haul, which was later found ditched near the Epson Plant off Northwest Sunset Highway, police said.

Sgt. Eric Bunday said they have no identifying information about the suspects.

Hillsboro police confirmed they are also cooperating with McMinnville police about a similar incident that happened on Christmas Day. The two departments said they're in contact with each other, but haven't linked the two incidents together at this time.

According to McMinnville Patrol Captain Rhonda Jaasko, a tractor was used in the incident that happened at around 2:52 a.m. on December 25. In that incident, the suspects were unable to get the ATM loaded and fled prior to police arriving at the scene. The ATM was recovered by McMinnville police.

