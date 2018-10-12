VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot in the Vancouver area on Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 6204 NE Highway 99 in the community of Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. and found the young man dead.

Rachel Percell works nearby and rushed outside to help the victim.

"I saw a young kid slumped over in the driver seat and there was a lot of blood, a lot of blood," she said. "I first tried getting his attention, slapping his face to see if he was responsive and he wasn't, then I asked his friends to pull him out of the jeep and I started doing chest compressions and just not responsive."

The suspect left in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Authorities told KGW's Mike Benner that the shooting may be connected to a drug deal and the suspect and victim knew each other.

The sheriff's office said it does not believe there is a danger to the public in connection to the shooting.