Suspect wanted in Southeast Portland shooting that wounded one

The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene and no arrest has been made, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to Portland police.

PPB said the shooting happened at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street near Glenwood Park around 11:15 a.m.

The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said, and the man knows the alleged suspect. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. At this time no arrest has been made and no names have been released by police.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene to investigate. SE 92nd was closed between Cooper and Rural Streets.

There have been at least 81 shootings that have wounded 28 people so far this year with four reported homicides, according to PPB.

The 2022 Gun Violence Report stated that there were 1,306 shooting incidents in 2022, about nine fewer than 2021. Police said total shooting incidents are up 48% over the last three years.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here