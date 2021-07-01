Suspect wanted after police shooting near Salem

A Salem police detective fired their weapon during an incident on Salem-Dallas Highway.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect is on the run following a shooting Thursday evening just west of Salem, according to police.

A Salem police detective fired their weapon in the 5000 block of Salem-Dallas Highway in Polk County around 7:30 p.m., the Salem Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the detective was not hurt. It's unclear if the suspect was hit.

As of 10 p.m., officers were searching for the suspect near Oak Knoll Road Northwest and Salem-Dallas Highway, a news release said. Police said there was some congestion on the highway.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting have yet to be released.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.