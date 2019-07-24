GRESHAM, Ore. — Police have located a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Gresham on Wednesday morning.

Gresham police on Thursday also said a person of interest is cooperating with the investigation. No one has been arrested or cited.

The suspect fled the scene after hitting and killing a woman on the Interstate 84 eastbound off-ramp to Northeast 181st Avenue at about 5:20 a.m. The woman's identity will be released after family notification.

Gresham police previously described the suspect vehicle as a dark blue 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta (similar to one pictured at bottom of story).

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 503-618-2719.

The suspect car in a Gresham hit-and-run that killed a woman is a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta like the car shown in this photo. This is not a photo of the actual suspect vehicle.

Gresham Police Department