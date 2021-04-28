Suspect tries to carjack multiple vehicles on I-205 while fleeing from Portland police

Police said the suspect had been driving a stolen car when he fled on foot from a traffic stop at Sandy and Killingsworth.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man they say fled on foot from a traffic stop in Northeast Portland, then tried to flag down drivers and open car doors on Interstate 205.

At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, a North Precinct police officer stopped the suspect for reckless driving near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Killingsworth Street in the Parkrose neighborhood. Once pulled over, police say the man got out of the car and ran down Killingsworth to the interstate.

As officers chased after the suspect, he allegedly tried to flag down cars and open their doors as the drivers slowed down. He did this in the north and southbound lanes of I-205, police said, adding that he targeted as many as eight vehicles. Only one of the drivers stopped to talk to officers.

Police determined the car the suspect was driving had been stolen.

The suspect was taken into custody. As of Wednesday night, police said they're still trying to verify his identify and figure out what charges he'll face. His name will be released once he's charged.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of an attempted carjacking on I-205 is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau's nonemergency number at 503-823-3333.