Driver shot by police in NE Portland leads chase that ends in crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer shot a man in Northeast Portland's Sunderland neighborhood after he allegedly drove toward officers in a stolen truck Saturday morning. The suspect fled on I-205 and I-84 before crashing near the Wood Village exit.

The events unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. when police got a report of a suspect driving a stolen white Ford F-350 pickup in Northeast Portland.

At about 12:45 a.m., police located a pickup of the same make and model stopped at Northeast 33rd Drive and Sunderland Avenue. Police soon learned this was not the same F-350 as the original call, but it also happened to have been reported stolen.

When officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, the suspect drove toward them, police said. An officer opened fire, injuring the suspect, but he continued to flee in the stolen truck.

The suspect took I-205 southbound to I-84 eastbound. Police said they used spike strips to flatten at least one of the suspect's tires.

The suspect crashed the pickup just off the freeway in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

"This was a dynamic, challenging call, which spanned multiple jurisdictions, and I'm grateful that there were not more injuries," said Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene. "The investigation will reveal complete circumstances, and I appreciate our community giving us the patience and time to get the whole picture."

"Investigating an officer use of deadly force is among the most important things we do, and I pledge that we will share more information as the investigation proceeds," he added.

Per protocol, the officer who fired his weapon will be on administrative leave until the shooting investigation is completed.