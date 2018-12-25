A man accused of robbing and stabbing a stranger at a MAX platform in downtown Portland early Christmas morning is charged with attempted murder.

Saul Vela, 19, was indicted on 15 counts by a Multnomah County grand jury. His other charges include first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of first-degree robbery and six counts of second-degree robbery.

The victim’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the platform, located at Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street, at 6:40 a.m. and found the wounded man.

Based on their investigation, police believe three people were standing at the platform when a suspect with a gun approached them and demanded money. As additional suspects arrived to confront the three victims, two of the victims ran away. The third victim was stabbed by Vela, according to police.

The additional suspects have not been identified.