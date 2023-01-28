Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there was an altercation between two men at the Sunnyside Motel on Friday night.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said.

The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge.

A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99 near Salmon Creek just after 9:00 p.m.

A witness told detectives with the Clark County Sheriff's Office there was an altercation between two men in a motel room. Another guest called 911.

Deputies responded and found the men inside a motel room. One of them had substantial external injuries and was unconscious. Medics provided first aid to the injured man before he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Jonathan D. Smith, 40, was detained and invoked his right to remain silent. After obtaining search warrants, Smith was arrested for second-degree murder.

The victim has not yet been identified.