A new survey confirms what we all know — Oregonians are very worried about the spread of COVID-19, both medically and financially.

A DHM Research survey found 28% of Oregonians have moderate levels of anxiety, 19% have moderate-to-severe levels, and 12% have severe levels.

Most Oregonians are worried that they or someone close to them will be infected, ranging from 53% who are concerned they will catch it personally to 69% concerned about a family member not in their household.

In addition, 63% say that they are worried about their personal financial situation.

"Given the great many people who have already lost their jobs due to coronavirus, the number of Oregonians experiencing financial distress will almost certainly increase," says a summary of the summery, which was conducted among 507 research panelist between March 24 and 30.

A slim majority of Oregonians — 51% — believe that problems associated with the virus will continue to get worse for at least another month. however, the vast majority believe things will be better after six months.

DHM Research

Anxiety levels vary by demographics and attitudes about the novel coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal disease. Those with lower income and less education are especially anxious, the survey found. Anxiety levels also are higher among people worried that they will be infected with the coronavirus and feel that their household is not prepared.

But even 45% of those with incomes above $100,000 are worried, showing the widespread nature of the anxiety.

Perhaps surprisingly, although research shows the elderly are most at risk of dying, the survey found that younger people are more anxious than older people. Almost 30% of those between 18 and 29 report having a greater level of concerns than others in their lives, while only 11% of those 65 and older feel that way.

Significantly, 40% of Oregonians says they are not prepared to deal with an infection in their household. Younger people with lower incomes are most likely to not be prepared. For instance, 46% of Oregonians between ages 18 and 29 say they are not prepared, compared to 30% of those ages 65 and older. Similarly, 50% of Oregonians with incomes less than $50k are unprepared, versus 24% with incomes above $100,000.

DHM Media

And according to the survey, many Oregonians expect to need help in the coming days. They include:

• 41% may need help paying for basics needs like food, medicine and utilities.

• 36% may need help paying for their rent or mortgage.

• 35% may need help getting to the store.

• 29% may need help getting to medical appointments.

• 28% may need help picking up prescription drugs.

Both President Donald Trump and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown draw mixed reviews for their handling of the crisis. The survey found 52% of Oregonians disapprove of Trump's management compared to 42% who approve. Although a majority (55%) approve of how Brown has managed the crisis, more than one-third (38%) disapprove.

Not surprisingly, these results break down along partisan lines. By party, 78% of Republicans approve of Trump's performance, compared to just 12% of Democrats and 45% of non-affiliated and other party voters approve. For Brown, 75% of Democrats approve of her job performance versus 31% of Republicans and 52% of non-affiliated and other voters.

This article was originally published by Pamplin Media Group, one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving health issue.

RELATED: Want to get outside but don't know where you're allowed to go? Here's some help

RELATED: Feeling stressed? Try meditating to find a moment of calm in your day