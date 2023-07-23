Here are the surprise songs Taylor Swift played in Seattle shows

Swift also made another addition to the setlist alongside the surprise songs: "No Body, No Crime," featuring Haim.

SEATTLE — Taylor Swift does two surprise songs that aren't on the Eras Tour setlist at every concert. Here's what Swift played for a sold-out crowd at Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Swift treated fans to an acoustic performance of "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" from her album "Reputation" and "Everything Has Changed" from her album "Red" on the first night of the Eras Tour concerts in Seattle.

On Sunday night, Swift performed "Message In A Bottle" from the "Red" album and "Tied Together With A Smile" from the "Taylor Swift" album.

Another change to the setlist in addition to the surprise songs was "No Body, No Crime," which Swift played with opener Haim who are featured on the song off of Swift's album "Evermore."

For those headed to Sunday's concert, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Who's opening for Taylor Swift in Seattle?

Swift's special guests at her Seattle concerts will be HAIM and Gracie Abrams.

Can I tailgate outside for Taylor Swift in Seattle?

According to the venue's website, Lumen Field does not allow tailgating at its onsite parking lots.

When can I purchase Taylor Swift merch?

At every stop on the tour, a merchandise truck has set up outside the stadium but be prepared for hundreds of fans lined up to buy merch. Fans in most cities have waited hours to make a purchase.

The truck opens for sales at noon on both concert days. The merch trucks will also be open the day before the concerts on Friday.

The merch trucks will be located outside the northwest and southwest corners of Lumen Field.

What will traffic be like in SODO for Taylor Swift?

If you’re headed to SODO for the concert, expect crowds and heavy traffic. Other events, including a Mariners game Sunday afternoon, are expected to bring additional people to the area. Traffic is expected to be heaviest when Mariners fans leave T-Mobile Park after the game, which begin at 1:10 p.m. Concertgoers are urged to arrive before or after the game ends to avoid overlapping traffic.