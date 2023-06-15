'It's upholding our sovereignty': Washington tribe leader praises Supreme Court decision upholding Indian Child Welfare Act

The court upheld a law that gives Native Americans priority in adopting Native American children. The ruling is seen as a victory for tribal sovereignty.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Supreme Court preserved a law that gives Native American families priority in adopting and fostering Native children.

The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) was established in 1978 and aims to ensure Native children are not unnecessarily separated from their families and tribes.

Many tribal leaders say the ICWA preserves important cultural and familial traditions.

"I'm so relieved. I'm excited, I'm thrilled, and so I am definitely joining in celebration today with all of Indian Country today," said Loni Greninger, vice chair of the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington.

Texas and several individual families challenged the law, claiming it was discriminatory and unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 and Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in her majority opinion, "The issues are complicated... But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing."

Many local leaders praised the decision including Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

"For decades, the Indian Child Welfare Act has kept Native children connected to their communities and their cultures — helping to right the wrongs our nation brutally inflicted on Native children for decades — and it has played a key role in keeping Native American families together," said Murray.

Greninger also noted the long and painful history many Natives have endured in the United States. She said that history plays into the emotion of this decision.

"It's upholding the breath of our future, it's upholding our nationhood, it's upholding our sovereignty, it's upholding our tribal families," Greninger said.