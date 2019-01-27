PORTLAND, Ore. — Wearing masks and capes, demonstrators crowded around the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Southwest Portland on Saturday to show their opposition to the federal agency and its presence within the city.

Organizers of "Heat Vision," an ICE resistance rally and concert, asked people to come dressed in line with the superhero theme.

Protesters wore costumes and called ICE a super-villain organization.

One of the protesters was Francisco Aguirre, an undocumented immigrant and activist in the Portland area.

Aguirre’s family was killed in the mid 1990’s during the revolution in El Salvador. After he himself was kidnapped by the military, Aguirre escaped and fled to the United States.

"I didn’t have any other option to find a place to live and be safe," he said.

Following a reported arrest for selling drugs, Aguirre was deported in 2000. Soon after, he re-entered the U.S. illegally and, since 2016, has been fighting to stay.

"ICE tried to take me into custody, and I decided to fight back because deportation for me will be a death sentence," Aguirre said. "So I’m applying for legal status and waiting to see if it really happened. Next year, I will be seeing a judge. Hopefully the judge will see that I really need to stay in this country."

Protesters have held rallies in front of the building on the last Saturday of each month since July.

They’re part of a growing national movement accusing the agency of rampant human rights violations and calling for lawmakers to abolish it.

It’s a movement that has produced legislative proposals on Capitol Hill and gained momentum following the Trump administration’s chaotically implemented policy of separating migrant families at the border.

ICE formed in 2003 to “better protect national security and public safety in answer to the tragic events on 9/11."