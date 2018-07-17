THE DALLES, Ore. — The Substation Fire, a wildfire burning southeast of The Dalles since Tuesday afternoon, has burned 36,000 acres and forced mandatory evacuations, but the movement of the fire slowed down Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews were able to make good progress in the morning as the fire spread slower than it had Tuesday night, when it moved 18 miles in eight hours, Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons said during a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Simmons cautioned that winds could always pick up and hasten the spread of the fire.

"We saw this fire make an 18-mile run yesterday. That's a prime example of what this fire could do," he said. "We have more resources than we had before. Hopefully we can stop it, but as always, wildfire is very dependent on us getting the weather we need."

Winds of 19-24 mph have been pushing the fire to the south and east. On Wednesday morning, it moved down along the Deschutes River, down through Deschutes Canyon, Simmons said.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment from around the state.

There are 32 agencies from the state of Oregon currently fighting the fire, with more on the way, Simmons said. A total of 123 firefighters are currently engaged, and three more task forces and one more strike team are expected to join them, which would bring the total of task forces and strike teams to 11.

Simmons, who said Wednesday morning that the terrain where the fire is burning is "like a tinderbox" because of low humidity, fairly high winds and dry fuels, said it's mostly grass and heavy, high-desert shrubs that are burning.

"They burn like they're made of oil," Simmons said of the grass and shrubs. "Hot, fast fire."

Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices have been issued for several areas southeast of The Dalles. Simmons said no new evacuation notices had been issued since Wednesday morning.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported. There is no information about what caused the fire at this time, Simmons said.

Video from Sky 8 on Tuesday showed three structures fully engulfed. One of the buildings was a home, according to the forest service.

Simmons said they're still in the process of assessing structures, but he said he expects more structures will have burned. They'll flew over the fire Wednesday morning and Simmons said they should have a more accurate assessment of structure damage later Wednesday.

The information line for the Substation Fire is 503-597-8076. Wasco County's information line about the fire is 541-506-2792. Sherman County's information line is 541-506-2792.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles will house dogs free of charge if needed while The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

The fire started on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Winds blew the fire east, where it jumped Eightmile Road and Emerson Loop and headed toward the Deschutes River.

Chief Dave Flood of Corbett Fire, which sent one engine to help, said the wind could cause problems Wednesday.

"When it's windy in the middle of the day it makes pretty big runs and it quiets down at night," he said. "If they get more wind today it will make another big run like yesterday."

Level 3 (GO) evacuation notices have been issued for residents in the following areas:

Shearer's Fall to Macks Canyon

Macks Canyon to the mouth of the Deschutes River.

Eightmile Road between Emerson Loop and the Fifteenmile Junction

Wretham Market and Mason Road

Everyone on Fifteenmile Road, McCoy Road, Moody Road, Fulton Road, Kloan Road, Freebridge Road, and Kelly Cutoff Road, and all points in between.

South of Gordon Ridge Road from the Deschutes River, east to Highway 97 and south to King Lane, south along Sayers Road to Payne Loop

Level 2 (Be Set) has been issued for the following areas:

Towns of Grass Valley and Moro

North of Gordon Ridge Road to Interstate 84 and Highway 206, east to Highway 97 and south along Henrichs, Doumand and Lone Rock Road, south to Rutledge Lane, as well as the area farther south between Finnegan Road and the Deschutes River

Level 1 (Be Ready) has been issued for the following areas:

Grass Valley and the surrounding area

East of Highway 97 to Highway 206 and south to Fairview Road

Deschutes State Park and campground

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag warning in the area until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.

Be Ready Set GO Evacuation Information by KGW News on Scribd

