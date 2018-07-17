THE DALLES, Ore. — THE DALLES, Ore. -- Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a deadly wildfire that has burned southeast of The Dalles for five days.

The Substation Fire was 82 percent contained as of 10 p.m. Saturday night and had burned 79,121 acres, according to InciWeb.

The fire was declared the top fire priority in the nation on Thursday, when it was zero percent contained and several communities were under Level 3 evacuations, meaning residents were advised to leave their homes. By Friday night, all Level 3 evacuation notices had been reduced to Level 2, so residents could return home but still needed to be prepared to evacuate again, if necessary.

A community meeting took place Saturday afternoon in Grass Valley, where officials were optimistic that the worst of the fire was over. They discussed plans of transitioning from fire management to fire recovery and expected that evacuation levels would be reduced even more soon.

As of Saturday morning, more than 300 firefighters were still helping contain the fire. Crews are now focused on suppression, mop-up, and reinforcing containment lines.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The fire saw the most growth on the south end, near the Deschutes River canyon. High temperatures and gusts up to 40 mph swept through the area in the days following the breakout of the fire. But conditions have been more favorable recently.

Photos: Substation Fire

Photos: Substation Fire Substation Fire near The Dalles on July 18, 2018 01 / 09 Substation Fire near The Dalles on July 18, 2018 01 / 09

The fire started at around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, hence the "Substation Fire" designation. Winds immediately blew the fire east, where it moved 18 miles in eight hours Tuesday night along the Deschutes River and through Deschutes Canyon.

VIDEO: Aerial views of the Substation Fire

Fire leads to fatality

One person, 64-year-old John Ruby, died as a result of the fire.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said Ruby's body was found Wednesday afternoon near a burned tractor. It appears he was trying to create a fire line and died from exposure to the fire, deputies said.

More: Man killed creating fire line to protect neighbor's property

Loss of property

The fire burned mostly agricultural land, including grass and heavy, high-desert shrubs, according to Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons.

"They burn like they're made of oil," he said. "Hot, fast fire."

The fire has been especially detrimental for wheat farmers, whose crop looked particularly bountiful this year. The wheat would normally be harvested within the next 10 days.

"I've heard that some people have lost literally everything. ... You've got two years' worth of effort that's coming down to a two-week harvest, and all your time and care and effort for the land is wasted," said Logan Padgett, a fifth-generation wheat farmer.

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said it is estimated about half of the crop in Wasco County was lost due to the Substation Fire.

The bureau said farmers should call their crop insurance agent as soon as possible, because claims must be filed within 72 hours of loss.

More: Substation Fire crushes wheat farmers during bountiful harvest

In addition to lost crop, the fire also burned some structures, including a historic abandoned home in Dufur.

On Saturday, officials said four homes, four industrial buildings, 48 outbuildings, and eight commercial vehicles were destroyed. Four homes and five other buildings were also reportedly damaged.

Sky 8 video: Fire burns structures

Containing the fire

More than 300 firefighters from more than 70 fire agencies, with help from federal, state and local resources, contributed to getting the fire under control.

Ian Yocum, incident commander with the Oregon State Fire Marshal, said it was a team effort to get the fire under control.

“When we needed resources from the governor, we got them. We appreciated that," he said.

More: Gov. Brown says farmers were 'instrumental' in containing Substation Fire

On Saturday, Gov. Kate Brown also credited the wheat farmers in the area who assisted with the firefighting effort.

"The wheat farmers of Sherman and Wasco counties were instrumental in fighting this fire," Brown said.

“Without the knowledge and expertise of the wheat farmers, we would not be where we are today," she said.

The fire was zero percent contained and had burned more than 50,000 acres on Thursday. But by Saturday, the fire was 44 percent contained and officials were optimistic the worst of the fire was over.

Evacuations

All Level 3 evacuations were reduced to Level 2 Friday night. On Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons said he expected areas under Level 2 evacuation notices would be reduced again in the near future.

The information line for the Substation Fire is 503-597-8076. Wasco County's information line about the fire is 541-506-2792. Sherman County's information line is 541-506-2792.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School, located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles, housed dogs free of charge. The Dalles Riders Club also assisted with other animals.

Be Ready Set GO Evacuation Information by KGW News on Scribd

Traffic closures

Highway 97 was intermittently closed from the Biggs Junction to the interchange with Highway 197. Travelers were advised to check TripCheck to see the latest traffic closures.

Video shared Wednesday night from Highway 206 shows how close the fire was to some of the roads.

Cause of the fire

During a press conference Thursday morning, when asked about the cause of the Substation Fire, Gov. Brown told a reporter, "clearly, you're hearing there is a likelihood of arson, and our agencies are going to help in that investigation."

KGW reporter Tim Gordon spoke to Oregon Assistant State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple and Doug Grafe, the Fire Protection Division Chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry, and both confirmed that local law enforcement agencies are investigating the fire as suspected arson.

On Thursday afternoon, Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill referred to the investigation as a "criminal investigation." He said Oregon State Police has set up a tip line at 1-800-452-7888.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

© 2018 KGW