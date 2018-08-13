Wearable devices and mobile health technology can help you get healthier, according to a new study.

The study from Boston University School of Medicine says tools like step counters, smart watches and mobile applications can help you become more physically active -- but other changes in your lifestyle need to be made to become overall healthier.

Game-based interventions, like step counts or fitness trackers, can support and motivate weight loss and physical movement.

However, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, notes the study's author, Nicole Spartano, PhD.

"There is not sufficient evidence that wearable devices can promote sustained behavior change and long-term weight maintenance on their own," Spartano said.

