JEFFERSON, Ore. — A 17-year-old student took his own life on the campus of Jefferson High School in Marion County Monday morning, according the sheriff's office.

Deputies said it happened during school hours, just before 10 a.m. The school was briefly locked down, and then students were dismissed for the remainder of the day. Officials said the school would reopen on Tuesday, with grief counselors and specialists on hand to talk with students.

"This is a very tragic situation and law enforcement is working closely with the school district to address any needs of the students and the community," said Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Chris Baldridge. "We do not intend to release the name of the student and there are no additional details available for release."

Suicide is a public health crisis and numbers are rising, especially in Oregon. More than two people, on average, die by suicide each day in the state. A study from the Centers for Disease Control found suicides in Oregon increased by nearly 30 percent between 1999 and 2016. Youth suicide rates have also risen sharply in recent years.

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, there's help. Lines for Life is a national suicide prevention hotline with people ready to offer free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.

More help: