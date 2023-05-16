Former student arrested for school shooting threat at a PPS school, police say

According to police, the K-8 school went into a lockdown on Monday after the student entered the campus with what was thought to be a gun.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday after police said he threatened to commit a shooting at Creative Science School in east Portland.

Portland police said they were contacted by school administrators after the school went into lockdown. Officers responded to reports regarding a former student making shooting threats at the school. He was described as armed in tactical gear with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the boy near the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. He was wearing a tactical vest, helmet and goggles, and was carrying what appeared to be a Glock handgun, police said.

Officers made contact with the teen and were able to arrest him without incident. He was taken into custody and the firearm was confirmed to be a realistic looking replica, according to Portland police.

The teen was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and charged with menacing with a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct.

In a statement to KGW, Portland Public Schools referenced the incident and applauded the response of staff and students.

"After school today, Creative Science School went into lockdown in response to a former PPS middle school student entering the campus with what was thought to be a gun. Portland Police detained the student and determined the gun was fake. We are proud of the way our students and staff responded. At PPS, we take the health and safety of our students and staff very seriously and will respond accordingly when situations like this occur," said the district.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

