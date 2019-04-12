OREGON CITY, Ore. — An Oregon City High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he brought multiple weapons, including a handgun with ammunition, to school.

No one was hurt.

Oregon City police said the school's resource officer received a tip that a 16-year-old student had a handgun in his waistband. Officers found the student in class and detained him.

Police said officers found "several weapons" on the student. They are investigating why the boy brought the weapons to school.

“We do not have any other information leading us to believe there are any other threats to students or staff safety,” police said in a news release.

The student was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree disorderly conduct.

The student’s name was not immediately released.

Police thanked the person who came forward with information about the gun and stressed the importance of “see something, say something.”

