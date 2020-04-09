$20k in guitars stolen from Southeast Portland shop

The owner of Strum Guitars says the suspects were caught on a surveillance camera.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strum Guitars in Southeast Portland is not your typical guitar shop. "We're a mixed model," said owner Michael Krasovech. "We're combination retail, bar and performance space."

Last Saturday morning, Krasovech says, two people broke the front window of the store and ransacked it. They moved one guitar after another from the store to an idling vehicle.

"Angry obviously," said Krasovech. "Very frustrated."

Krasovech says a dozen guitars totaling $20,000 were taken over the weekend. "It's difficult not to take it personally."

Krasovech believes this was well thought out. He says 24 hours before the break-in, two people were caught on surveillance camera casing his place.

"They come up to my front door and pull on my front door," he said. "They actually went down to the brewery on the corner and pulled on that front door too. Definitely working on a plan."

This happened as many businesses continue to grapple with the pandemic.

"To get challenged with this is a punch to the gut I'd say."

Krasovech is hoping somebody spots the stolen merchandise or suspects.