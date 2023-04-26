Enforcement mission in North Portland takes bite out of street racing problem

Police made several arrests and towed vehicles during the mission on Friday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A coordinated mission between Portland officers and Oregon State Police to enforce street racing regulations on Friday night led to several arrests and vehicles towed.

Officers responded to organized street racing and takeover events on Swan Island and North Marine Drive west of Interstate 5. Many participants left the area and attempted to flee from authorities, police said.

Preliminary numbers from Portland police show that 33 traffic citations were issued, six vehicles were towed and five people were arrested.

Those include two 18-year-olds and a 21-year-old from Vancouver along with a 22-year-old from Salem. They're facing charges including reckless driving, unlawful street takeover, and speed racing.

Police say one of the 18-year-olds was armed with a gun and is facing two weapons charges. The 22-year-old was also arrested for DUII after police obtained a warrant for a blood draw.

Five people are accused of eluding and one vehicle had its tires spiked.

"Future missions are being planned throughout the summer as resources allow," police said.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct and Oregon State Police were assisted by the PPB Air Support Unit, K9, former Traffic Division officers and detectives and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

This appears to be the first mission involving Oregon State Police since Governor Tina Kotek directed them to assist Portland police with enforcement.

"The goal of these missions is to deter people from engaging in these illegal and dangerous activities that are often related to crashes, shootings, and other criminal activity," police added.

There has been at least one traffic fatality in the city this year related to street racing. Police said speed was a factor in a crash on February 18 on North Marine Drive near the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area that took the life of one person and critically injured two others.

A woman was struck and killed last August when the driver of a vehicle involved in an illegal street race hit her while waiting for a bus near the corner of Southeast 133rd and Powell.

The city of Portland passed an ordinance in August of 2021 to deter street racing by stepping up fines to as much as $500, increasing jail time up to 30 days, impounding vehicles and seizing illegal items.