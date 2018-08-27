PORTLAND, Ore. — A street racer hit a pedestrian in Northeast Portland on Saturday night and fled the scene, according to police. The pedestrian later died from his injuries.

The collision occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Portland police said the victim was walking in a crosswalk across Northeast Sandy Boulevard, on the east side of Northeast 20th Avenue.

The man died from his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday. He was identified as 58-year-old Njguguna Githere, of Portland.

Police believe the driver was racing in a 2003-2008 silver Honda Pilot. The car likely has damage to the passenger's side of the vehicle, including a missing side mirror, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

