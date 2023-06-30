Sinkhole on edge of Mount Tabor still not repaired after seven week

Portland's Bureau of Environmental Services said the materials needed to repair Southeast Yamhill Street near 76th Avenue are not expected until late July.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sinkhole that opened on the edge of Mount Tabor on May 12 remains in the middle of Southeast Yamhill Street near 76th Avenue seven weeks later. It will be a while longer still as the fix is not expected until late July.

"Repair has been extended longer than expected due to the limited availability of materials required to repair a sewer of this size and age," the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said.

The city says the delay is blamed on the supply chain and they are coordinating with multiple suppliers to get the necessary materials as soon as possible, but that is not expected until at least July 21.

"For a scheduled project, materials are lined up in advance. Since this was an unanticipated emergency project, the materials required were not on hand," the bureau said.

Southeast Yamhill Street remains closed between 74th and 76th avenues indefinitely with only local access for residents of the street.

TriMet's Line 15 bus is still detoured around the closure.

UPDATE: For Line 15 trips to Gateway TC, no service at SE Yamhill & 73rd (Stop ID 6445) and at SE Yamhill & 76th (Stop ID 6447) due to sink hole. For trips to Portland, no service at SE Yamhill & 73rd (Stop ID 6446) and at SE Yamhill & 71st (Stop ID 6444). — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) May 13, 2023

"I think the busses pounding on it didn't help," neighbor Fred Bridges told KGW.

The sidewalks remain open for pedestrian, wheelchair, and bicycle use.

When the sinkhole first appeared, neighbors put recycling bins and flags near the hole to warn drivers.

City crews arrived that afternoon to put up barricades around the hole, which still remain.

The following week, crews repaired a broken sewer lateral. In the process, they found that the sinkhole encompasses the base of a maintenance hole which requires additional repairs before backfilling and repaving.