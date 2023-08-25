Missing cat reunites with Seattle owner after 8 years

After going missing eight years ago, a cat named Pierre was reunited with owner Johnny Goodman, who thought he would never see his furry friend see again.

SEATTLE — It's a reunion nearly 10 years in the making. After going missing eight years ago, Johnny Goodman was reunited with his cat Pierre, who he thought he would never see again.

Goodman got Pierre in December 2010, but in 2015, Pierre went missing while staying with a family friend in Pierce County.

"After a few months of a pet missing, you kinda lose hope. So, to get that call last week was pretty wild actually," said Goodman.

Last week, Pierre was brought to the Tacoma Humane Society.

"A good Samaritan found the cat. The cat was brought here, scanned for a microchip, and reunited with its original owner," said Lindsay Heaney with the humane society.

Pierre was in rough shape, having spent years living on the streets.

"Unfortunately, the cat was found in a not great state. Lethargic, overheated, stuff like that. It was clear it wasn't being cared for," said Heaney.

For now, Johnny said he is focusing on getting reacquainted with Pierre and making sure he is happy.

"I think he was a little unsure of who I was at first but I feel like, I like to think he remembers me," said Goodman. "Hopefully we just give him, you know, a good comfortable home for the rest of his life. That's really the goal."