SALEM, Ore. — Marion County sheriff's deputies are looking for anyone who witnessed a stranger approaching a student Thursday afternoon.

The student was near Mary Ere Elementary school, in the Four Corners area of Salem, when a man came up and offered the student a ride. The child said no but the stranger continued to follow them. The stranger drove away when the child went inside their home.

The child was not able to provide a good description of the suspect. The suspect's car was black, or at least dark in color, deputies said. It was a two-door with a red sticker on the hood and the license plate that may have the letters "T" and "Z" in it.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, they will have extra patrols near the elementary school on Friday when school gets out.

If you have any information on this you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (503) 588-5032.