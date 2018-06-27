Several murals with a special meaning have popped up around the Seattle area in recent days, leading up to the start of the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Five, 26-foot-long murals that were designed by Special Olympics athletes have been on display at Seattle Center, Sea-Tac Airport, Woodland Park Zoo, and Westlake Park since last week. A sixth was at Bellevue Square earlier this month. They're meant to celebrate the countdown to the Games, which start Sunday.

Special Olympics organizers say the murals are made up of individual works by athletes that were combined into a collage by Seattle artist Catherine Mayer. The art is inspired by Pacific Northwest themes and iconic Seattle locations.

The five murals will be on display in Seattle until Wednesday before going to the USA Games.

KING 5 is a media partner with Special Olympics Washington. We will support Team Washington at the 2018 games in July.

