PORTLAND, Ore. -- It may seem like such a small thing. Picking up groceries for someone. But if you can’t get to the store on your own, that small gesture can be a big deal.

“Oh my goodness, we’ve been called lifesavers for sure,” said Keirsten Ware. Ware is the director of the nonprofit Store to Door, which has been filling carts and checking off grocery lists for 29 years in the Portland area.

Each Wednesday and Thursday, dozens of volunteers gather at two local Fred Meyer stores to knock out a stack of grocery lists for people who can no longer get to the store, or do their own shopping anymore.

“This year we are going to be serving about 725 folks,” Ware explained.

George Needham started volunteering after he retired from Nike.

“I am here every Wednesday and Thursday to shop unless I’m out of town,” Needham said. When he can’t find an item, he often puts in a personal call to the client, which he says is often the best part.

“They are always so pleasant, so thankful so it’s really nice,” Needham said. “It feels good.”

Those personal connections are what keep volunteer driver Sandy Mecham coming back to help week after week too.

Once the groceries are bagged up she heads out to make deliveries to a list of regulars.

“I’ve kind of built a little relationship with each of them, I enjoy conversation with each of them," Mecham said.

People like Joey Cross, a retired education director at the zoo. Her son takes her on a major shopping trip once a month but she relies on Store to Door to fill in the gaps.

“I don’t get out much otherwise, besides going to the doctor, such an exciting life I have,” Cross laughs.

The use of a walker has not diminished her sense of humor or love of animals. Something she shares with Mecham.

“Do you want to see a picture of a baby horse?” asked Mecham.

“I’d love to,” Cross quickly responds, adding “He’s adorable.”

Store to Door clients pay for their groceries and a small delivery fee, but it’s clear this is about much more than that. This is also about delivering food for the soul.

“For me, I just enjoy it so much,” Mecham said, “I look forward to it, I plan my week around it. These people are a part of my life.”

