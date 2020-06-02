PORTLAND, Ore. — A Northeast Portland couple needs the public's help tracking down a stolen U-Haul that was packed with all of their belongings.

"We're just trying to recover from this emotionally," said Jonathan Nasman.

Jonathan and his wife, Ev'Yan, spent Monday packing for a move to Los Angeles. They put all of their belongings into a U-Haul they rented.

"Then we went out to dinner and celebrated," said Jonathan. "All the hard work is done."

It turns out the hard work was just beginning. Jonathan and Ev'Yan woke up Tuesday and the U-Haul that was parked in the driveway was gone.

The U-Haul was stolen out of the driveway of this home near Fernhill Park.

Mike Benner, KGW

"I was basically like, 'hey babe our truck is gone,'" said Jonathan.

The truck was packed with the stuff you would expect - couches, tables, beds, and rugs. All of that pales in comparison to the irreplaceable things.

"Our wedding rings were in there," said Ev'Yan. "My grandmother passed away a few months ago and gave me a Bible and there was a handwritten note inside the Bible."

The Nasmans are hoping that whoever took the truck realizes there is not much of monetary value and abandons it.

"I'm praying cause I want my stuff back," said Ev'Yan.

Regardless of what happens, the couple is choosing to take the high road on their way to California.

"I don't hate or have ill will towards these people," said Ev'Yan. "I just want my stuff back."

The 20-foot U-Haul has a picture of a Viking ship on the side of it, along with the word Minnesota. The truck has Arizona license plate AG16688. Anyone who spots the truck is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the Nasmans. Click here if you would like to make a donation.