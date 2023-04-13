Family searching for stolen truck with dog inside in The Dalles

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, someone stole the Toyota pickup from the Home Depot parking lot, according to Sean and Jean Corbin.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A couple from The Dalles is seeking help from the public after their pickup truck and dog were stolen on Wednesday.

At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sean Corbin said he noticed his Toyota pickup was missing from the parking lot of the Home Depot in The Dalles on West 6th Street. Corbin said he left it there for about 10 to 15 minutes while he chatted with a friend inside the store.

The thief not only got away with the truck, but with several tools and his 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, Ida, as well.

"It's a silver 1991 Toyota regular cab pickup with a black lumber rack on it and a blue stripe on the side," he explained. "The lumber rack is very identifiable. The whole truck just got painted last year so it looks brand new...I bought it when I was 19 years old and I’ve been driving it for the last 32 years."

More importantly than getting back the truck, he said, is finding his dog.

"She is just an absolute sweetheart — so any person who saw this dog would fall in love with her."

Corbin believes whoever stole the truck headed to the Portland metro area, since the truck was spotted heading west on I-84 Wednesday afternoon.

PLEASE HELP Still NOT Found My husbands truck was just stolen from the Home Depot In The Dalles on 4-12 with our dog Ida... Posted by Jean Dittmann Corbin on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

His wife, Jean Corbin , posted pictures of the truck and dog on Facebook. In just 36 hours, thousands of people have shared the post, hoping to get the word out.

"We're blown away," she said. "We're thankful for that. As far as leads or anything, we've gotten zero. No one has seen the truck. No one has seen anything."