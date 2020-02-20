HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Stevenson-Carson school community is mourning the loss of a beloved employee who wore many hats. Suz Clark-Bennett, or CB as she was affectionately known, was a substance abuse prevention coordinator, teacher, and associate principal.

"She helped the whole community," said Sammy Sosa, a graduate of Stevenson High School. "When something wasn't going right she'd be the first one there."

Deadly crash scene on NE 78th Street in Hazel Dell.

It makes what happened Tuesday evening all the more tragic. Investigators say Clark-Bennett was killed as she pulled out of a school parking lot and onto NE 78th Street in Hazel Dell.

"I know the school is devastated," said Sosa.

The crash that killed Clark-Bennett is the third serious crash along NE 78th Street in the last several months.

In January, a driver was killed following a head-on crash with an ambulance. In November, an impaired driver crossed the double yellow line and drove right into oncoming traffic. Fortunately nobody died.

Neighbors who live in the area say NE 78th Street is dangerous.

"People in a hurry," said Becky Worden. "A lot of wrecks."

"It's really scary," added Dulce Lopez. "I used to walk on the street in the summer and my husband said don't walk."

Neighbors would like to see some safety improvements in the area.

"I don't really know what the fix is," said Worden.

Regardless of what happens, nothing will bring back Clark-Bennett.

"We're all devastated by the loss of her," said Sosa.

The driver of the pick-up truck involved in the crash that killed Clark-Bennett is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed.

