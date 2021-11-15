Stephens Middle School student arrested by Salem police for bringing gun to school

The principal sent a note to parents, writing that although the investigation is ongoing, they do not believe this was related to a planned attack on the school.

SALEM, Ore. — On Monday, Salem police responded to Stephens Middle School around 10:40 a.m. after staff called to report that a student had a handgun hidden in a backpack. School staff reported a separate student was also found in possession of a knife.

Officers took the firearm, then arrested and transported the student who had the gun to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility. The student was charged with two counts of menacing, and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a public building.

Amid the ongoing investigation, David Wood, the principal of Stephens, shared a message with families Monday afternoon. In it, he wrote:

"Students witnessed and immediately reported to staff that there was a firearm at school and in the possession of a student. Additionally, a separate student was found in possession of a knife. Law enforcement was immediately notified and both weapons were immediately confiscated.



At this time, the investigation is still ongoing; however, we do not believe this was related to a planned attack on the school. The student who brought the firearm to school was taken into custody."

Wood went on to emphasize that the students, priority number one, and commended the students who quickly informed staff about the weapons.