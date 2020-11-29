Statue toppled, vandalized at Lone Fir Cemetery in Southeast Portland

The base of the monument was also painted with words and anarchy symbols.

PORTLAND, Ore — A memorial statue was toppled and vandalized earlier this week at Lone Fir Cemetery on Southeast 26th Avenue and Stark Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Police said the soldiers monument in the cemetery was tipped over and covered and red paint sometime between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

"We are aware of the vandalism that occurred two nights ago at Lone Fir Cemetery and are assessing the damages," a news release from PPB said Saturday.

Police added that the monument was removed from the cemetery "for the safety of visitors."