KALAMA, Wash. — Two adults and one child killed, three injured in rollover crash on northbound I-5 near exit 27 near Kalama on Saturday, according to Washington State Police.

Kalama - NB I5/MP27 - SUV carrying 6 (3 adults/3children) rollover crash. 2 adults/1 child deceased at scene. 1 child LifeFlighted w/critical injuries. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) July 15, 2018

Troopers say the SUV carrying a family of 6-3 adults and 3 children-was traveling northbound on I-5 when it left the roadway and rolled over. At least 5 people were ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers believe that they were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The first trooper that arrived attempted life saving measures on one the the children.

That child, a woman, and man (grandparents of the children) died at the scene.

Another child was Life Flighted with critical injuries. The female driver and mother of the children was taken to an area hospital along with the third child.

Troopers believe the mother of the children may have been distracted while she was driving. When she had turned her attention back to the road the traffic has slowed down forcing her to take action to avoid a collision. That action sent the SUV to leave the roadway causing it to rollover and crash.

Next of kin have not been notified at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 KGW