State official gives update on wildfire relief progress

More than 100 people have been moved from hotels to more permanent housing and over $32 million in direct payments have gone to almost 7,000 Oregonians.

SALEM, Ore. — Many people are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating fires that broke out in Oregon in early September. While recovery is slow, there are people getting the help they need.

It’s a big task. Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director, Andrew Phelps, said more than 4,000 homes across the state were destroyed. Some of those homes housed multiple families.

Now, almost four months later and there has been some progress.

“We’ve already moved over 100 folks from hotels and motels and staying with relatives into more permanent housing through FEMA’s direct housing assistance program in Jackson County,” said Phelps.

Jackson County is located in Southern Oregon. The Almeda Drive Fire tore through the cities of Phoenix and Talent. That’s where Phelps said the state saw the most concentrated damages.

Phelps said next, the plan is to bring more permanent housing to fire survivors in Lincoln, Marion, and Linn Counties through the month of January.

“We’ll be completing agreements to build out sites to place manufactured homes or travel trailers and get folks into more permanent housing,” Phelps said.

He said FEMA often works with local manufacturers and home builders to both stimulate the local economy as well as for expediency.

Lane County, where the Holiday Farm Fire burned, is a more challenging area, said Phelps. Flames took out infrastructure and he said the topography is difficult to deal with as well. Officials don’t want to put people in situations where they may be exposed to other hazards like flash floods or landslides.

Plans are also in the works for Clackamas, Klamath, and Douglas Counties. Phelps said officials are looking into available rentals in those areas.

The more than 100 people who’ve moved into more permanent housing are part of roughly 300 people statewide who, Phelps said, are eligible for direct housing assistance through FEMA.

According to Phelps staff, there are 315 families that qualify for direct housing assistance. We asked why only 315 families qualified when more than 4,000 homes were lost.

“There’s a lot of things that affect eligibility for the FEMA direct housing mission,” said Phelps.

He said having insurance affects eligibility and so does immigration status.

“That’s been one of the more frustrating things of our recovery process. Folks that don’t have documented immigration status aren’t eligible for many of the FEMA direct assistance programs,” Phelps said.

For people who are not eligible for FEMA assistance, Phelps said the state is working with local organizations to make sure people get the help they need.

People living in fire-affected communities or who had homes that burned say debris removal has been slow.

While Phelps knows things aren’t moving as quickly as some would hope, he said they’re actually ahead of schedule when it comes to debris removal and has cleared about 2,000 homesites of hazardous waste.

“Starting next week, we’ll be working on step two of the disaster debris removal operations which are the ash, the construction debris, and hazard trees that have been left on home sites,” said Phelps.

He said rebuilding takes time, especially in places where Phelps said entire communities will basically need to be rebuilt from the ground up.

Still, there are people who are getting help.

“We’ve still provided assistance to almost 7,000 Oregonians totaling over $32 million dollars in direct payments to disaster survivors,” said Phelps.

He said OEM has a 24-hour helpline for people with questions about the debris removal process. The number is 503-934-1700. The line is staffed with people who can speak Russian and Spanish.