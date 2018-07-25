SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has lifted a ban on campfires and open flames in parks along the coast.

The agency said Wednesday such campfires are still prohibited on ocean beaches and in all other state parks managed by the agency.

Flame sources that can be turned off with a valve are exempt from the ban.

The campfire ban is expected to last at least one more week, and was extended because of hot, dry conditions that have fueled multiple wildfires across the state.

The ban includes campgrounds and day-use areas.

© 2018 KGW