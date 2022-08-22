Another chance to view Starlink satellites over Oregon tonight

The satellites streaked across the sky Friday and Saturday night. Here's how you can see them on Monday

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many KGW viewers shared photos of a string of lights moving above the Oregon sky over the weekend. The lights were a bank of Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

There's still a chance for people to get a glimpse of the satellites Monday night. The satellites will be visible around 9:37 p.m., but the exact timing may change. People should look up from the west to the southwest sky. A website that tracks when the Starlink satellites are going to be visible at any given time shows a few more viewing opportunities this week.

"For many people, this is the first time they're experiencing it ... because it's fairly new," said Jim Todd, director of space science education at OMSI. "This won't be the first and there'll be more in the future."

Todd gave a piece of advice for anyone unsure of what to look for, or people who may confuse the satellites for another object, such as a plane.

"It moves in a steady point of light. It doesn't blink [and] you can't hear it," he said.

PHOTOS | Starlink satellites 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite network that provides broadband internet in remote and rural areas around the world. Although the satellites appear to the eye as a train of lights, they reflect sunlight and do not emit light on their own. The satellites travel at roughly 17,500mph.

OTHER STORIES: NASA releases new Webb telescope images showing Jupiter like never before