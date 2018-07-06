LA CENTER, Wash. — An 18-year-old robbery suspect was taken in custody after barricading himself inside a Clark County home during a standoff with police.
The suspect, Dylan Aseph, had a first-degree felony burglary warrant out of Clackamas County.
SWAT entered the home, located on East Pioneer Loop in La Center, after police obtained a search warrant. Aseph was found inside the attic of the home and surrendered to SWAT officers.
Neighbors told KGW the suspect entered the home, which belonged to a couple he didn't know. The couple were able to get out of the home safely.
During the standoff, police said they believed Aseph may have been armed.
