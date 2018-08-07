FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to reports of an armed woman in the backyard of a Fairview home, police said.

A woman with a gun entered the backyard of a family's home at Northeast 205th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Fairview. Police say the woman was having some sort of mental health crisis and refused to come out.

A man and two children have escaped the situation and are safe, according to police. They did not know the woman.

Neighbors were bused to safety or told to shelter in place, depending on their distance from the home.

This story will be updated.

