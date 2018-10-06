PORTLAND, Ore. — Members of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns are talking a different kind of trash this week.

On Sunday, the athletes kicked off a week of helping out at dozens of non-profits and volunteer projects around the Portland-metro area.

Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco and Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna French were at Harper's Playground on Sunday.

They spent the day cleaning up the park.

It's part of the teams' Stand Together Week, in which players will take part in more than 30 community projects in seven days.

The athletes tell us giving back to the community that has supported them so much is a reward in itself.

Tomorrow, French and other members of the Thorns and Timbers will be at Powell Park on Southeast 26th Avenue from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

SIGN UP! Click here to sign up to volunteer during Stand Together Week

Highlighted events

Sunday, June 10

Harper's Playground

Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

Activity: Volunteers work together with Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco and Thorns FC goalkeeper Adrianna Franch at Harper's Playground, sweeping, weeding and planting at the city's first inclusive playground.

Location: Arbor Lodge Park, 2525 N. Dekum St., Portland, OR 97217

Monday, June 11

4 Worlds United Soccer Alliance

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Activity: Join Timbers and Thorns FC president of business Mike Golub, Timbers midfielders Diego Chara and Jack Barmby, Thorns FC goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, forwards Mallory Weber and Tyler Lussi along with assistant coach Sophie Clough and T2 players Max Ornstil and Lamar Batista at Powell Park to play soccer in the park.

Location: Powell Park, SE 26th Ave. and Powell Blvd., Portland, OR 97202

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Activity: Along with Timbers midfielders Diego Valeri and Cristhian Paredes and defender Julio Cascante, and Thorns FC midfielder Meg Morris and defender Elizabeth Ball, volunteers will play games and tye-dye t-shirts.

Location: Cornelius Wellness Center, 1151 N. Adair St., Cornelius, OR 97113

Tuesday, June 12

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

Activity: Along with Timbers and Thorns FC owner Merritt Paulson, Timbers defender Roy Miller and Thorns FC defenders Meghan Klingenberg and Ellie Carpenter and goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, volunteers will help remove ivy and do maintenance on rhododendron gardens.

Location: Jenkins Estate at Camp Rivendale, 8385 SW Grabhorn Rd., Beaverton, OR 97007

Wednesday, June 13

Children's Book Bank

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

Activity: Volunteers join Thorns FC defender Emily Sonnett and forward Ifeoma Onumonu along with former Timbers player and television broadcaster Nat Borchers as they work to mend, clean and organize gently used books.

Location: Children's Book Bank, 1915 NE 7th Ave., Portland, OR 97212

Oregon Food Bank

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Activity: Thorns FC forwards Christine Sinclair and Hayley Raso, midfielders Celeste Boureille and Meg Morris, defender Elizabeth Ball and goalkeeper coach Nadine Angerer join volunteers as the repack and label food.

Location: Oregon Food Bank, 7900 NE 33rd Dr., Portland, OR 97211

Kateri Park

Time: 4:30-6 p.m.

Activity: Along with Timbers and Thorns FC president of soccer and general manager Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese, defender Larrys Mabiala and forward Fanendo Adi, Thorns FC goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, forward Tyler Lussi and defender Kelli Hubly, volunteers will help organize an art class.

Location: Kateri Park, 3640 SE 28th Ave., Portland, OR 97202

DHS Makeover

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Activity: Joining Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri, Thorns FC head coach Mark Parsons, defenders Meghan Klingenberg and Ellie Carpenter and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, volunteers will help renovate the DHS visitation room with a Timbers and Thorns theme.

Location: Department of Human Services, 11826 NE Glisan St., Portland, OR 97220

Thursday, June 14

Zenger Farm

Time: 1:30-3 p.m.

Activity: Timbers and Thorns FC president of business Mike Golub, Timbers defender Alvas Powell and Timber Joey will help volunteers with general cleaning, farming of the fields and removal of invasive species.

Location: Zenger Farm, 11741 SE Foster Rd., Portland, OR 97266

AC Portland

Time: 2:30-4 p.m.

Activity: Timbers forward Samuel Armenteros and goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, along with Timber Joey and T2 players Lamar Batista and Andre Lewis will join volunteers in assisting coaches with running futsal practice drills and games, organizing scrimmages with a youth team and helping with field clean-up and food distribution.

Location: Vance Park Futsal Courts, 1400 SE 182nd Ave., Portland, OR 97203

MORE INFO: Stand Together Week

© 2018 KGW