Staffing shortage forces Portland Fire & Rescue to shut down fire engine

PF&R reassigned a second fire engine as part of a move union officials are calling unprecedented.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire engine pulled away from Fire Station 4 in Downtown Portland Monday afternoon. If anything, it was indication it was business as usual, but that was not the case over the weekend.

"One of these days there will be a fire and it'll be dangerous," said a man who lives in the area.

The man was reacting to news of what is considered an unprecedented move by Portland Fire & Rescue. PF&R shut down the fire engine assigned to Fire Station 4.

"That, as a lieutenant, gives me some angst," Lt. Mariya Fuge said.

Lt. Fuge is the vice president of the Portland Firefighters' Association. She says on Saturday the fire bureau had 159 firefighters, down 10 from the standard 169 firefighters. The bureau could not staff the engine that responds to fires in the southern end of Downtown Portland that includes PSU.

"I don't know how many people would like to know there's no water available for their students had something happened at PSU," Lt. Fuge said.

Lt. Fuge says Fire Station 4 was not the only fire house impacted by the staffing crisis over the weekend. She says Fire Station 25 was, too. Its engine was reassigned to cover another part of town.

"We're running that risk that something big is going to happen and we don't have those resources we've always relied on and until Saturday we've always had," Lt. Fuge said.

The union says the staffing shortage experienced over the weekend did not happen over night. Budget cuts, years of hiring freezes, disruptions to training, and the pandemic, among other things, are all to blame.

"It's getting to a place where we need city council to help us, the mayor to help provide some sort of relief," Lt. Fuge said.

Without it, there may be more cases of engine shutdowns like the one this past weekend. Portlanders hope that is not the case.

"First obligation is to protect citizens and fire is one of them," one man said.

KGW reached out to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty for a comment. Her office sent the following statement.