PORTLAND, Ore. — An internal investigation has shown that at least nine former teachers and other staffers at a Portland private school sexually abused or groped students in the last 40 years.

The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported the investigation took place over a year and was commissioned by the Catlin Gabel school’s board of trustees.

The explosive report listed complaints or allegations of abuse against another 12 former faculty members and coaches at Catlin Gabel that could not be corroborated.

The report shows that the inappropriate behavior dates back to the late 1960s, and that the most recent known case of abuse happened in 2016. The alleged perpetrators no longer work for Catlin Gabel. The exact number of victims, many now in their 50s and 60s, may never be known.

One of the alleged abusers named in the report, Richardson Shoemaker, began abusing students in the 1970s and was compelled to resign in 2001, according to the investigation.

Shoemaker was a teacher and soccer coach at the school and helped arrange fundraisers and school trips. The report shows that he molested one student in his home and had a well-known habit of groping students in his classroom. Twenty-three students interviewed for the investigation said they endured his misconduct.

Another teacher and soccer coach named in the report, Robert Ashe, was at Catlin Gabel from 1967 until 1995 and allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct from the 1970s through the 1990s. That conduct included ogling students, "showing untoward interest" in them, and on one occasion attempting to have sexual intercourse with a student on an overseas trip.

Both Shoemaker and Ashe died before the investigation began. Their misconduct was not reported to the school as it was happening, but was well-known among the students, the investigator reported.

Fifth-grade teacher Mark Petersen, who was at the school from 1975 until 1997, is accused of kissing and hugging a 12th-grade student, and having her touch his genitals at his home in the 1970s.

Theater teacher Stephen Richmond is accused of grooming a middle school student who was struggling socially. The report says Richmond took inappropriate photos of the student, disrobed with him student and initiated full body contact.

He's also accused of several more incidents of unwanted physical contact with male and female students. Richmond worked at Catlin Gabel from 1973 until 1982. He has denied all reports of sexual misconduct.

English teacher Samuel Crawley is accused of having several sexual relationships with students in the 1980s, including one in which he fondled an underage student and began having sex with her on the weekend of her 18th birthday. He taught at Catlin Gabel from 1973 until 1984.

Part-time physical education teacher and coach Deonte Huff, hired by the school in 2010, sexually abused a student at his off-campus apartment. He was fired when the abuse was reported in 2013 and he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for second-degree sex abuse.

Three more school employees are believed to have engaged in sexual misconduct from the late 1960s through the 2010s, but they were not named in the report.

In addition to the reports listed above, the investigator received several reports of misconduct.

"Some of these reports were second-hand and could not be corroborated with any additional evidence," the report explains. "Others were first-hand reports that were credible but from only one source, sometimes anonymously, and similarly could not be corroborated."

Catlin Gabel issued an apology to parents Wednesday that reads, in part:

It is clear that Catlin Gabel failed on multiple accounts -- in protecting students, in addressing the abuse, and in enacting change. We profoundly apologize for the pain and suffering that these alumni endured. What happened is inexcusable.

Catlin Gabel has partnered with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN is available for anyone affected by sexual misconduct 24/7/365 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-4673) or online at rainn.org. We encourage anyone in need to call RAINN.

We realize the for many, access to professional support is a crucial part of the healing process. As part of our commitment to supporting survivors, we are working with RAINN to establish a Catlin Gabel Therapy Fund to assist survivors with costs related to therapy associated with sexual misconduct experienced during their time at Catlin Gabel. More details will be forthcoming, which we will share with alumni.

