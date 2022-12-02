St. Paul community honors fallen volunteer firefighter Austin Smith

People from all over Oregon converged in St. Paul Saturday to honor Austin Smith, a volunteer firefighter who died in early February after an explosion.

ST PAUL, Ore. — Hundreds of people from all over Oregon paid their respects to a volunteer firefighter who died earlier this month.

For the small town of St. Paul, Austin Smith was a fixture, even to the people who never met him.

"We all are like a family... That's just how we are in St. Paul," said Andrea Sonnen.

Sonnen showed up with her family to the procession and memorial Saturday. She and her daughter Cecelia watched the hundreds of EMS vehicles drive by in honor of Smith.

From Mosier, Canby, Lane County, Banks, and more, fire trucks slowly rolled by a somber crowd.

"It's heartwarming," Sonnen said through tears. "And it's a wonderful tribute to Austin Smith."

"Makes you proud for what our first responders do for us," said Terrie Niehus, a neighbor of Smith's parents in St. Paul. "Our hearts go out to the whole family."

In early February, Smith and his fellow St. Paul volunteer firefighters responded to a barn fire. An explosion sent Smith the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, at least a thousand people packed stands in the arena of the St. Paul Rodeo grounds for a memorial service. The service included bagpipes, a flag ceremony, the national anthem, prayers and speeches by loved ones.

"He was a young husband, a young son and member of this community," Chaplain Steve Brodehl said of Smith.

Colleagues and loved ones said Smith lived for others and was the life of the party.

"He was so special in that light," said Smith's cousin Reed Godfrey, "To know Austin is to love him."

"Austin, you are one in a million, and not a day will pass we won't think of you," added friend Kimme Bothwell.

"He will leave a void that's hard to fill, so I ask each and every one of you to make a difference," urged fellow firefighter Todd Koch.

"We miss you. Can't wait to see you again someday," Smith's uncle John Posey said.

As the ceremony wrapped up, a final resting call was announced for Smith over the loud speakers. Bagpipes began to play Amazing Grace, and many in the crowd cried.

The final resting call just went out over the intercom for volunteer firefighter Austin Smith. The crowd in St. Paul where he lived and served is tearful. pic.twitter.com/aIFjL7adG4 — Galen Ettlin KGW (@GalenEttlin) February 12, 2022

"For our fallen brother, his last bell," announced the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard.

A clear sound of a bell rang out five times. For this community hurting together, neighbors wanted to send out support and to ensure Smith is remembered for his service and sacrifice.

"That family is loved here," Niehus said.