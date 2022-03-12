Fire crews still battling St. Helens fire, one firefighter injured

Columbia Fire and Rescue said that the firefighter is in stable condition after being injured at the scene.

ST. HELENS, Ore. — A firefighter has been hospitalized after responding to a large storage unit fire in St. Helens on Saturday, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters arrived at 777 Port Avenue, a U-Store Self Storage facility near the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday morning. Officials said that Port Avenue would be closed while crews continued to work on knocking down the fire.

By 12:30 p.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue posted an update to say that one of its firefighters had been taken to a Portland hospital "due to injuries sustained on scene," but they were in stable condition.

Already hours into the response, officials said that work on the fire could take several more hours. Columbia River Fire asked people to avoid the area for mutual safety.