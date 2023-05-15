x
Extended closure of SR 504 possible after landslide near Mount St. Helens

The slide occurred just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night.
Credit: Washington State Department of Transportation
A debris slide has caused a closure of both sides of State Route 504 near Mount St. Helens

WASHINGTON, USA — State Route 504 near Coldwater Lake is closed in both directions after a debris slide late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

Coldwater Lake is within Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.

The slide occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night, and there was no estimated time for reopening the roadway as of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. WSDOT said drivers should plan for an extended closure.

There may be significant structural damage to the roadway, according to WSDOT.

At least 11 people and a dog spent the night on the other side of the slide, staying up at Johnson Ridge Observatory. King County Search and Rescue utilized its helicopters to extract the people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

